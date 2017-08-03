Sandown Prepares for Old Home Day Celebration

SANDOWN – Plans are currently well underway for the Sandown Old Home Day Fall Festival, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9. There are, however, still some aspects of the event that are in need of more community support, including submissions for the Citizen of the Year and the Young Citizen of the Year awards, submissions for the bike parade, and vendor applications.

In 2015, the Sandown Old Home Day Fall Festival was born after a warrant article and feedback from residents supported a change of date from the second week in August to September. With the decision to change the date came the decision to change the venue, and activities were moved from the center of town where the town hall, fire station, and central school held the core of the activities. They were relocated to the Edward Garvey recreation building and fields off Pheasant Run Drive.

The usual array of events will take place on Saturday, September 9. The Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church, will be held at Recreation Center, and the parade will start at the Central School and proceed to Glastonbury Street. At the recreation fields, there will be a bounce house, cow plop bingo, pony rides, vendor booths, a petting zoo, and other games taking place. On the main stage, there will be a performance by LA Dance, martial arts demonstrations, band performances, a magic show, a pie eating contest, and the presentation of the Citizen of the Year awards.

On Friday, a 21 and older dance with be held, with music provided by Blacklite Band. There will be a cash beer/wine tent sponsored by the Historical Society, and the chili cook-off will take place and will cost $2 to enter and $5 to taste. Also taking place that night will be the Battle of the Chowdas, which costs the same as the chili cook-off. Selectmen’s Office Assistant Paula Gulla said these events are limited to 10 entries for each category, so the committee is urging participants to sign up now by contacting her at 603-887-3646 or pgulla@sandown.us. First place will be chosen by judges, and second place will be the people’s choice. Winners will split the proceeds 50/50. Previous winners have walked away with $200 in cash. The chili and chowder contests will be held at the Recreation Center.

Bob Brodeur added, “Friday night is strictly 21 and over, and a state or federal issued photo I.D. is required to enter. Admission and parking is free. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 603-244-3043 or crbrouder@comcast.net.”

Saturday night at Sandlots Sports and Entertainment, food and concessions will be open between 6 and 10 p.m. A rock wall and bungee activities will be enjoyed while the Timberlane Community Band plays between 7:30 and 9 p.m., followed by the fireworks.

To make all this happen, the committee is looking for some help. The parade information from Pat Kimball states, “We are looking for parade participants from local organizations and groups for the parade on Saturday, September 9. Floats, farm tractors, and antique cars and trucks are welcome. We are also looking for kids to decorate their bikes, in any theme, to lead the parade. The start time for the parade is 9 a.m., with parade line up from 8 to 8:45 a.m. behind the Central School. Registration forms for parade participation and the bike parade can be found at www.san down.us. Awards will be given for participants and new 20-inch bikes will be awarded for the best decorated boys’ and girls’ bikes.”

Gulla said the committee is also looking for submissions for the Citizens of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year nominations. The committee is looking to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of two outstanding Sandown citizens who have shown exceptional dedication and service to our community for the improvement and betterment of Sandown and its people.

“If anyone knows someone who exhibits these characteristics, they are asked to complete a nomination form detailing the service for which the nominee is being recognized,” Gulla said. “Please be as specific as possible in explaining why this person should receive this special recognition. Nomination forms can be found online at www.sandown.us or at the town hall, Sandown Public Library, and Bruchetti’s. Please send all submissions to Sandown Citizen of the Year C/O Sandown Old Home Day Committee, PO Box 1756, Sandown, NH 03873, or drop off your nomination at the town hall or the Sandown Public Library. Nominations must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, August 15 for consideration.”

According to Erica Olsen, vendor chairperson, this year’s Old Home Day Festival has a limited number of booths with water and electric available on a first-come, first-served basis. Vendors are asked to send their applications in now.

According to Olsen, “Prepayment will reserve a space. All spots are outdoors. We provide the space, you provide everything else needed to create a booth, and the committee will determine where you will set up at the event. Just like last year, we are asking that you bring sand bags or bricks to secure your canopies. Stakes, cars, and trailers will not be allowed on the grass field, but hand trucks will be. Please review the vendor agreement carefully and complete/return the applications as soon as possible to sandown.ohd @gmail.net.”

The pre-2015 Old Home Day Festival is still celebrated and known as the Sandown Festival. It will take place on Saturday, August 12, with the 25th Annual Sandown Road Race starting at 9 a.m., an open house and tours of the Old Meeting House in the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., and the Sandown Fire Department Chicken BBQ from 4 to 6 p.m.