Residents Seek Relief From Mill Pine Village Impact Fees

CHESTER – During its July 26 meeting, the Chester Planning Board heard from Norma and Richard Drowne about the new impact fees being assessed on their development project for Mill Pine Village.

The Drowne’s are seeking relief from the impact fees allowed by Article 14 – Fair Share Contribution for four modular homes they have under contract. One of which is in the process of being constructed, and they are about to pull a building permit for the other.

Planning Coordinator Andrew Hadik explained that Chester generally collects the impact fees at the issuance of the building permits, though some subdivisions are conditioned for when the issuance of certificates of occupancy occurs. This creates a greater liability for the Town from a collection standpoint.

The Drowne’s claimed the Town should have notified them of these impact fees last fall when they met with the board to set the construction bond for Phase II B of the Mill Pine Subdivision.

Since then, specifically in May, Hadik said, the Town adopted an amendment to Article 14. Then, the Town found out the Drowne’s subdivision was one not grandfathered from impact fees. The Drowne’s found this out when they came in to pull the building permit.

Because the board felt that these fees were enabled under zoning, it was suggested that the Drownes apply to the Chester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) to seek relief. In order to apply to the ZBA, they need some form of documentation from the building inspector referring them.

Hadik said subsequently, “In rereading the ordinance this morning, however, I believe the board’s direction to seek relief from the ZBA was made in error. I now believe the ordinance requires that relief be sought from the Planning Board. I will have to verify this with councilor when he returns from vacation.”

Board members then reviewed a “form” letter to be sent to all developers with subdivisions who will be subject to additional impact fees.

Finally, the board approved the continuance of the subdivision application by Tucker Bay Trust for a two-lot subdivision on Candia Road to the August 2 meeting of the Planning Board.