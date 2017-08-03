Conservation Commission Moves Forward in Emmert Land Purchase

HAMPSTEAD – The decision made by the Hampstead Conservation Commission last week to purchase land owned by Joan Emmert will add another chunk of conservation land to that already owned by the town or covered as a conservation easement, which touches Derry conservation land.

Emmert notified Conservation Chairman Tim Lovell in June that she was willing to sell 11.56 acres of additional land to the commission for $119,334. Since the Purchase and Sale Agreement was signed last week and the inspection has been completed, Lovell explained that everything is moving ahead smoothly.

In 2014, the commission purchased a 17.271-acre parcel of land from Emmert off of Colette’s Grove for $65,500. That piece of property abuts other previously purchased conservation land, so the new 11.56-acre property will create a continuous stretch of conservation land.

Lovell described the stretch of conservation land, saying, “This parcel of land will be connected to 77.44 acres of previously purchased land by Hampstead Conservation, as well as another 95 acres in conservation land trusts managed by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (SPNHF). All of this land connects into Derry conservation land called Colette’s Mountain and Weber Forest, which adds up to another 268 acres. The entire continuous stretch of land amounts to 452 acres, which makes for a substantial wildlife corridor stretching over two communities.”

The asking price for the Emmert property was $119,354, and the commission had sufficient money in its trust account to cover the cost. It will lower the balance in this account to just under $50,000, but Lovell noted the commission anticipates land use tax income of about $35,000 in the coming months, which will return the fund balance to roughly $84,000. The Conservation Commission trust account receives money from the land use tax when people remove their properties in that program and put them up for development.

Lovell explained that when he went to the Board of Selectmen on June 26, they approved the Conservation Commission’s request for approval to move forward with the purchase of the Emmert land.

The purchase of this land and the continuation of conservation land corridor is exciting, according to Lovell, who has always favored purchasing property for conservation when land becomes available and affordable. He believes land purchase is a critical charge of the commission. It will benefit the wildlife since it connects habitat areas and will allow different species to move more freely.

The habitats of many animals have been separated or fractured by human development such as roads, housing, or logging. A wildlife corridor such as this will, hopefully, reduce the negative impact of human development on natural habitats.