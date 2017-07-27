Spring Hill Farm Trustees Chair Discusses Lease Issue

CHESTER – The Chester Board of Selectmen recently sent a letter to the present tenant of the Spring Hill Farmhouse announcing that their lease was not be renewed. The letter triggered a groundswell of negative response from the community, prompting the creation of a Facebook page and an online petition to convince the selectmen rethink their decision.

At the selectmen’s July 6 meeting, Chuck Myette, Chair of the Spring Hill Farm Trustees, demanded to know why the Board of Selectmen had sent a letter to the present tenants of the Spring Hill Farm farmhouse informing them that their lease would not be renewed without at least informing him and his committee of their intentions. Selectman Cass Buckley responded, saying, “The letter to the farmhouse residents should not have come as a surprise because the board had told Myette a year ago they were not going to continue allowing residents to live in the farmhouse. Rather, they wanted to find another approach to producing a revenue stream at Spring Hill Farm.”



Selectman Jack Cannon also spoke, saying Myette and the trustees were told this was going to happen a year ago. He claimed that the best way to go forward would be to do without residents in the farmhouse, thus avoiding the cost of upkeep and repair to the dwelling.

After the Wednesday night, July 19 meeting of the Spring Hill Trustees, Chairman Chuck Myette, who is also the chair of the Conservation Commission and has worked with the Spring Hill Farm for the last two decades, said that there are ongoing discussions with the tenant, the Board of Selectmen, and among the trustees regarding working out an agreeable solution to this issue.

“We’ve enjoyed the tenants and would like to see them remain and work with us and the Board of Selectmen to develop a new plan for the farm,” he said.

He added that he would like to get back to a point where the town has a working farm, and he indicated that they need to get to a point where everyone involved can work together for the benefit of the farm and the town.

Myette explained that trustees have been working with the town since 1996 to manage the Spring Hill Farm. When the documents were created, trustees were authorized to manage the farm by working with the Board of Selectmen and the Conservation Commission. He said this has been and continues to be the guiding document, and he wants to work with the Board of Selectmen as a team on the issue of managing the Spring Hill Farm.

Myette said he is not able to publicly discuss much more at this point in time.

The next meeting of the Spring Hill Farm Trustees will be on August 23, during which the issue will likely be addressed again.