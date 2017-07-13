Selectmen Struggle to Reach Agreement on Salary Increases

SANDOWN – Monday night’s July 10 meeting of the Sandown Selectmen failed to bring members closer to a decision on whether or not to move forward with the adjustment of Sandown employees’ salaries to bring them up to an appropriate, average level.

At the close of the selectmen’s meeting on June 27, board members were not in agreement on what to do. Some wanted to make the necessary adjustment by approving the 100 percent increase for those employees below an average pay level and do it all at once, increasing the budget to get it done. Others wanted more information before making any decision. Chairman Jonathan Goldman wanted the salary issue resolved, and he wanted the board to be committed to doing it this year. He said the required $70,566.93 isn’t that much on a $3.5 million dollar budget.



Selectman Steve Brown cautioned the time constraints, and he doesn’t want to get mired down in more information and research and run out of time. Goldman agreed, saying that it is his intention to make a motion to see the salaries brought up by a lump sum payment before August 1. The board settled on obtaining and looking at additional information on the top five positions that need salary adjustment.

Monday night, the board members had the additional information they had requested. Selectman Tom Tombarello, who had not been present at the June 27 meeting, said that he would not approve a 100 percent increase in salary levels for those needing adjustment, but would consider, perhaps, 85 percent. Given the amount of data provided, he wasn’t going to make any decision at the present meeting.

He went on to say that Sandown treats its employees well, and to his knowledge, only two have left in the last five years; one retired, and the other obtained a position with a higher salary. He felt that this signified that the employee base in Sandown was not underpaid or unhappy.

Selectman Chairman Jonathan Goldman then added that he thinks it is necessary to get the employees up to the appropriate compensation level and that this whole issue is bigger than just the salary adjustment. Insurance and how much employees are asked to pay plays a role. He insisted that Sandown employees have been neglected in terms of their compensation for too many years, and he doesn’t want this to go on for another year.

The board had commissioned a salary study in December 2016. The results of the pay and benefit study, conducted by Donald Tyler Jr. of Human Resource Partners, LLC, was the core of the data the board looked at. The purpose of the study and of the selectmen’s meeting was to determine the overall competitiveness of Sandown’s pay structure and what would be required to bring all salaries to average level. The study looked at the pay structures of nine comparable towns for jobs that were similar to Sandown positions. The towns studied included Auburn, Raymond, Chester, Hampstead, Fremont, Danville, Plaistow, Stratham, and Brentwood.

Several board members expressed their concerns about the small size of study that produced the data, while others were concerned about differences in job descriptions used in the data. By the end of an hour-long discussion, the board was still undecided and spent time deciding if they wanted to create a deadline for a decision. It was decided to continue this as an agenda item with a September 18 deadline. Goldman repeated his intention of making a motion to raise the employees’ salaries needing adjustment by 100 percent.