Sandown Selectmen Hold Off on Salary Adjustments Decision

SANDOWN – The Sandown Board of Selectmen have, once again, put off making a decision on the issue of raising the salaries of a group of town employees whose compensations are lower than the average 100 percent level for their positions at the Monday night, July 24 meeting.

The board had commissioned a salary study for the town in December of 2016 by Donald Tyler Jr. of Human Resource Partners, LLC. The purpose of the study was to identify what would be required to bring all salaries to an average level. It looked at the pay structures of nine comparable towns – Auburn, Raymond, Chester, Hampstead, Fremont, Danville, Plaistow, Stratham, and, Brentwood – for jobs that were similar to Sandown positions, which provided percentage differences for what towns pay their employees in each position considered.



Some board members requested additional information, which, over the course of several weeks, has been provided by the Selectmen’s Office.

Chairman Jonathan Goldman made a motion on Monday evening to raise the employees’ salaries needing adjustment, and it was denied. Selectman Steve Brown, whose wife, Recreation Director Deb Brown, is one of the employees whose salaries are under consideration for adjustment, presented the board with a legal opinion from Attorney Stephen Buckley of New Hampshire Municipal Association, supporting his decision to step down. The legal opinion raised the question as to whether Selectwoman Cindy Buco should also step down, as her husband, Police Sgt. Rich Buco, is considered for a minor salary adjustment. Ultimately, the board decided that these individuals would have to make their own decisions regarding stepping down.

Selectman Bruce Cleveland explained that he is still seeking additional information and said if he had to vote Monday night, it would be a no. Selectman Tom Tombarello said he would not support a wholesale adjustment, feeling that an 85 percent average pay level would be more appropriate. In fact, he felt some of the employees didn’t need any adjustment at all.

After a brief discussion of time lines and constraints, the board put this discussion off until the August 21 meeting agenda. This satisfied resident Tony Piemonte, who in public comment, told the board that any decision that night would be premature.

Town Administrator Lynne Blaisdell then asked the board for permission to look into grants available for dealing with the Phillips Pond milfoil issue as well as the estimated cost of treatment from the two New Hampshire companies licensed to do chemical treatments. She said Jeff Ballantyne, vice president of the Phillips Pond Association, had told the Conservation Commission that the Milfoil in Phillips Pond is out of control. She said he explained to Conservation that the Association has been working with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on manual removal, but that the situation has quickly surpassed this effort and the budget to support it.

Blaisdell said that back in 2006, the pond was treated chemically, but it is once again in serious condition. She told the board they need to get the information on cost, grants, and the situation in order to prepare an article for the 2018 Town Warrant to deal with this because without action, the town will lose the pond. The board approved her moving forward with getting information on costs of control and grants to help with the cost and inviting the Phillips Pond Association to speak with the board about the issue at a future meeting.

