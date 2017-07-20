Sandown Conservation Commission Addresses Milfoil in Phillips Pond

SANDOWN – The Sandown Conservation Commission met on Thursday evening, July 13, and members were surprised to learn about just how dire the milfoil issue is in Phillips Pond.

Milfoil is an aquatic plant that lives submerged in the shallow waters of freshwater ponds, lakes, and streams. It is an invasive, exotic weed that is very difficult to control once established, and it reproduces rapidly by fragmentation. Small pieces that break off a main stem sprout roots and establish themselves throughout a body of water. Boat traffic is cited as the main means for the spread of milfoil throughout the state since small fragments of weeds or seeds are unwittingly attached to boats or trailers and transported. In areas where milfoil is already established, such as Phillips Pond, propellers chop the weeds into fragments, allowing the weeds to spread throughout the bodies of water.

According to New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, once milfoil becomes well established within a water body, it is difficult or impossible to remove.

Jeff Ballantyne, Vice President of the Phillips Pond Association, told the Conservation Commission that the milfoil in Phillips Pond is out of control. He said the association has been working with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on manual removal, but that the situation has quickly surpassed this effort and the budget to support it. Back in 2006, the pond was treated chemically, but it is once again in serious condition.

Right now, Ballantyne said, the association is using donations to test the water, but those who were pulling the milfoil told him it would overtake the pond by next year. At this point, the manual removal is just adding to the spread of the milfoil, he explained.

Paul Carey, Conservation Commission Chair, then asked what the cost of chemical treatment would be, to which the response was approximately $40,000 to $60,000. In 2006, the cost was $35,000, at which time the state gave the association $10,000, the town raised $20,000 through a warrant article, and the association came up with the remainder of the money.

Then, Vice Chair of the Conservation Commission Brian Butler asked what the degree of success had been with the chemical treatment, to which the response was 80 percent.

Member Pam Gaudreau said the pond gets lots of use, so the association should contact other pond and lake associations to see how they handle milfoil.

When asked if there is formal monitoring of the lake for milfoil such as checking boats being launched and a weed watching program where boaters systematically check for milfoil, Ballantyne said there is no such system in place. The commission suggested that if the pond were to be chemically treated, a formal monitoring program should be created.

Carey then told Ballantyne that the Phillips Pond Association must go to the Sandown Board of Selectmen (BOS) and seek their help and support for putting in a warrant article to raise money to fund the chemical treatment. Other suggestions included talking with the BOS about the town applying for a Moose Plate grant to address the milfoil issue as well as bringing someone who has been working on eradication manually to talk to selectmen. The Conservation Commission would support a warrant article, and if asked, would accompany the Phillips Pond Association to meet with the BOS.

Commission member Jillian Winmill then told the commission that she had intended to bring information about the Moose Plate grant to the board, so members might be thinking about whether there is a project they would like to have her apply for the grant to address. She told the board the Division of Historical Resources Conservation License Plate Grant Program awards grants up to $10,000. Water quality issues and natural water source preservation projects are included, so the Phillips Pond milfoil issue might be a good project if the commission wanted to apply for it. There is a September 15 deadline for application for the award, and the commission agreed to see what happens with the Phillips Pond situation going before the BOS.