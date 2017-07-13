Police Chief Makes Requests to the Hampstead Selectmen

HAMPSTEAD – On Monday evening, July 10, at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Hampstead Police Chief Joe Beaudoin made several requests.

Beaudoin’s first request was for the Board of Selectmen to allow him to give the Police Department’s 2005 Crown Vic vehicle, which has no resale value, to the Hampstead Fire Department. Fire Department Captain Chris Dane told Beaudoin that the fire department would like to use the vehicle in its training exercise using the jaws of life. Beaudoin told the board it would be cost prohibitive to try and repair the 2005 Crown Vic cruiser, and he thought giving it to the fire department would be of greater benefit to the town. The board voted to authorize Beaudoin to give the vehicle to the Hampstead Fire Department.

Beaudoin said the police department has a 2008, four-wheel drive Porsche that was awarded to it by the state for lack of payment of towing fees. Beaudoin said he would like the board to authorize him to sell this vehicle and to put the funds received into the police department detail fund, where that money could be used to help defray the cost of buying and equipping a new cruiser in 2018, if the board approved that purchase. He said he would work with the selectmen’s administrative assistant, Sally Theriault, on the sale of the vehicle.

Selectwoman Priscilla Lindquist said if the board voted to approve putting the funds from the sale into the detail fund ,she thought that would work. After a brief discussion, a motion was made to allow Beaudoin to sell the Porsche and place the money from that sale into the department’s detail fund.

Then, the subject of providing Hampstead police officers to work upcoming road races was discussed. Beaudoin asked the board if they wanted to authorize him to pay his officers working the 25th Annual St. Anne’s Road Race, scheduled for July 29, out of his department detail fund as has been done every year. The board authorized him to do so. He then said another race, the No Moore Cancer Race on September 29, had requested his officers. While Beaudoin said this is a worthy race, it concerns him that more races are being added every year and requests for free coverage for them is taking a toll on the department’s detail fund. He suggested that perhaps the time has come when organizations requesting police coverage for races are told they must come up some portion of the cost of the officers, which usually runs about $1,200 to $1,300 each race. The board agreed that he should look into this, and he said he would work with Theriault to develop a fair and equitable plan.

Beaudoin then told the board he has five certified full time officers to interview this week for the open full time police position. He said Theriault had done a great job getting the applications. He said if a final candidate doesn’t come from the five certified officers, there is a good pool of non-certified candidates. However, he pointed out it is to the town’s advantage to hire a certified officer because it saves the time and money involved in putting a non-certified candidate through the Police Academy and then trained in Hampstead. He said he would get back to the board with the results of the interviews.

Finally, Beaudoin told the board he is looking into Offer Up, a way for people to sell items online and arrange to meet with the buyer at the police station rather than having a buyer come to the seller’s home. Utilizing it would be no cost to the town. Meeting at the police department provides those involved in the exchange with the protection of the police department surveillance cameras, and he feels it is a much safer, more efficient way for people to meet and sell their items. He told the board that after he does more research on this, he will bring it back to them.

Following Beaudoin’s requests, Road Agent and member of the Street Light Committee Jon Worthen recommended to the board that they accept the bid from Dover’s Affinity LED Lighting for the installation of the LED lights. At the previous board meeting on June 26, the board opened two bids for installing new LED street lights. There are 148 lights that would be converted to LED, and only two companies responded. Affinity LED Lighting bid $36,601 for the equipment and installation. Worthen said that with the discount provided by Eversource and the addition of the cost of the police detail for the work to the Affinity bid, their bid was the lowest. Because there was a minor discrepancy that needed to be checked in Worthen’s figure of $23,044, the board voted to approve up to $25,000 for Affinity LED Lighting to do the installation work.

Worthen added that the Street Light Committee had received a number of requests for new or replacement street lights, and the committee had voted to recommend adding three: one new light on Summer Street by the beach, one new light at Brown Hill Road and Forest Street, and the light at the old Police station parking lot on Emerson Avenue should be changed to a LED. The board approved his recommendations for these additional installments.

Finally, the board discussed whether to go out to bid for the diesel, propane, and heating oil, for the town or simply request locked in rates from the current companies. Going out to bid might save money, but Theriault reminded the board if they change companies, there are associated costs such as changing the propane tanks.

After a brief discussion, the board decided to have her go out to bid because they don’t have to accept the bids. If there doesn’t appear to be a sufficient saving to change companies, then the board can chose to refuse the bids and try and get locked in rates from the town’s current vendors.

In Other Business:

• The final corrective paving work has been satisfactorily completed on Emerson Avenue by Brox, and Worthen asked that the check for the $24,000 be released to pay the company. The board approved this.

* Worthen said grinding would begin on Wash Pond Road at 7 a.m. on July 11 and continue through July 12, 13, and 14 if necessary. Paving would start on Wash Pond Road with the binder being done on Monday, July 17, and paving would take place on Emerson Avenue, Eagle Road, and Governors Island Road the 18, 19, and 20 of July.

• Theriault said that she has completed the information regarding town owned equipment requested annually by Primex Insurance, and everything is up to date.