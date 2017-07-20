Planning Board Unhappy with Villella Site Drainage Issues

HAMPSTEAD – The Hampstead Planning Board meeting on Monday evening, July 17, dealt with a number of hearings and wound up continuing all but one: the Hastings Drive Conditional approval simply needed the board’s signature.

The meeting started with the board’s dismay with the condition and lack of compliance with inspection requirements concerning the Robert Villella development on Labrador Lane.

Tim Lavelle of Lavelle Associates represented Villella, and told the board he was aware of the drainage and erosion control and stormwater management issues. He explained that the plan was to start addressing them the next day. The board noted the development had had eight months to get things done properly and get things under control, but that hasn’t happened. Lavelle said many of the projects had been done, but recent heavy rain storms had caused damage. The board said that if that is the case, there are likely design issues that need to be corrected. Lavelle explained that they plan to do all of that, starting in the morning. He couldn’t speak to the last eight months, but corrections to the drainage, storm water retention, and erosion control would include erecting silt fences, swales, check dams, and the temporary retention pond.

The board then decided that there should be a time limit set for the corrections at the Labrador Lane development with the town’s engineer, Scott Bourcier, making unannounced inspections over the next 21 days. The board would review his progress at its August 7 meeting.

The board also asked that the inspection reports done for the developer be forwarded to Bourcier for his review. The board made it clear that significant progress was expected by the August 7 meeting date.

Next on the agenda, the Central Street Development requested a continuance because they needed more time to meet the conditions of approval. The board was disturbed because there was already a for sale sign at the property, which is not allowed until the Mylar is signed. It had not been signed at the time of the meeting.

It was also noted that the board had approved duplex construction on a couple of the lots, but the for sale sign indicated condex construction, which is incorrect. For any buyer down the road to build a condex, they would need to come back to the Planning Board. At the meeting where the development was conditionally approved, board member Randy Clark stated that the approval was for single-family homes or duplexes. If they are to be condominiums, they will need to come back to the Planning Board.

Then, the board asked Planning Board Secretary Debbie Soucy to write a letter detailing these two issues to the Central Street Development applicant. The board approved extending the requested continuance to the August 7 meeting.

The 53 Gigante Drive Hampstead Self Storage development then went before the board for approval, but it was decided that the list of items not yet addressed was far too long for considering approval. The board took jurisdiction of the plan and asked how long it would take to address all the unmet items. Michael Grainger, representing the applicant, said he would like a continuance to the September meeting. The board approved this continuance, but due to the September meeting falling on Labor Day, a date for the September meeting hasn’t been determined as of yet.

Next, Richard Atwood and Bill Keating requested a subdivision review for a lot line adjustment. Their request was represented by Jim Lavelle of Lavelle Associates, who told the board the plan he presented that evening was going to be changed. The change had only been determined that morning, so there hadn’t been sufficient time to create a new plan for the Monday night meeting. He requested a continuance to the August 7 meeting, and the board approved that.

The Phan Zone Sports Center, represented by Jim Seymour, came before the board next for a site plan review of their proposed construction of a 210 x 360-foot artificial turf field and additional parking area at the 142 New Hampshire Route 111 location. Bourcier said he had just received the Phan Zone drainage review report and had not had time to review it.

Seymour acknowledged the question raised by the board at the prior meeting about the proposed plan regarding winter use of the field. If there is a light snow, possibly four inches or less, the field will be plowed with a special plow blade and use will continue. But, anything more significant will shut the field down until spring. Seymour also said he had met with Conservation Commission regarding their concerns, and suggested that the commission be on site when the field is being constructed to determine how best to protect the conservation trail that passes near the proposed field. Conservation Chair Tim Lovell was present at the meeting and said that was acceptable.

The board expressed concerns about whether the planned parking spaces will actually be enough when there is a tournament event in progress. Seymour said that had been taken into consideration, and they felt there were enough spaces. However, since the plan has not been reviewed by the Hampstead Technical Review Committee (TRC), this will be reviewed there. Bourcier said he planned to schedule the TRC review of the Phan Zone plan for the coming week.

Finally, the board told Seymour they wanted more information on the businesses at Phan Zone: the hours of operation, more data regarding parking, and both the TRC report and Bourcier’s review. The board approved continuing the public hearing to the August 7 meeting when this information would be presented.