Longtime Selectwoman Priscilla Lindquist Resigns

HAMPSTEAD – In what came as a surprise, longtime Selectwoman Priscilla Lindquist filed her letter of resignation from the Hampstead Board of Selectmen and from the Historic District Heritage Commission on Monday night, July 25.

Lindquist did not give any reason for her resignation in her letter, but said later that she felt driving at night was getting to be too much for her. The board accepted her resignation from the two boards with regret.



Selectman Chair Sean Murphy then said the board has decided to accept letters of interest from the public to fill the vacant selectman’s seat that will run until March of 2018. At that time, at the town meeting, there will be two openings on the Board of Selectmen: one for a three year term as Selectman Chad Bennett’s term is up, and a one year term for whoever replaces Lindquist. Letters of interest to fill the open seat should sent to the Selectmen’s Office. The letters of interest will be reviewed by the board and a decision to appoint a replacement for Lindquist will be made.

Next, Road Agent and member of the Street Light Committee, Jon Worthen, reported that paving has been completed for the season but that R&D Paving, the company doing the paving, would be back to fix two spots on Emerson Avenue that need further attention. One involves fixing a driveway entrance, and the other, fixing about eight feet of seam on the avenue. R&D Paving told Worthen they would be back shortly to take care of both areas.

Worthen then asked the board whether they wanted him to do two smaller road paving jobs or to concentrate on getting other things done such as cutting brush. Bennett said he thought the paving of any more roads should wait until next year and that Worthen and the highway employees should concentrate on getting the small stuff taken care of.

Fire Chief and member of the Lighting Committee, Michael Carrier, then came before the board and explained the bid numbers for the switch to LED lighting the board had questioned at the previous meeting. At the July 7 meeting, Worthen recommended the board accept the bid from Dover’s Affinity LED Lighting for the installation of the LED lights. At the previous board meeting on June 26, the board had opened the two bids for installing new LED street lights.

There are 148 lights that would be converted to LED, and only two companies responded. Affinity LED Lighting bid $36,601 for the equipment and installation of the lights and was the low bidder. Worthen said that with the discount provided by Eversource and the addition of the cost of the police detail for the work added to the Affinity bid, their bid was the lowest. Because there appeared to be a minor discrepancy in the final figure Worthen had of $23,044 to do the project, it needed to be checked. The board then voted to approve up to $25,000 for Affinity LED Lighting to do the LED installation work.

Carrier then pointed out that Affinity is a local, in-state company that employs veterans. Selectmen’s Administrative Assistant Sally Theriault told the board they had approved up to $25,000 for the job, but that figure assumed the rebate which would not be coming in until after the installation takes place. So, the board needs to change the amount approved for the project to $45,000, which will cover the two or three additional lights that have been added since the request for proposal went out. Once the job is done, she told the board, the town will receive the $14,800 rebate. The board voted to approve the $45,000 for Affinity to do the street light installation project of LED lights once Theriault assured them there was sufficient funds in the Street Lighting Account.