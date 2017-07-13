Letter to Spring Hill Farm Generates Heated Discussion

CHESTER – In an unusually controversial meeting on Thursday night, July 6, the Chester Board of Selectmen traded angry comments with the chairman of the Spring Hill Farm Committee.

Muriel Church, a longtime Chester resident and owner of the Spring Hill Farm, donated her entire 400-acre farm, land, farmhouse, barn, and outbuildings to the Town of Chester in 1996, with the only condition being that it remain a working farm and open space for the town’s residents to enjoy. Prior to her death in December of 2001, Miss Church set up a board of trustees to oversee the farm’s activities.

Chuck Myette, chair of the Spring Hill Farm Trustees, was upset that the Board of Selectmen had sent a letter to the present residents of the Spring Hill Farm farmhouse informing them that their lease would not be renewed.

Selectman Cass Buckley responded forcefully to Myette’s complaint, saying the letter to the farmhouse residents should not have come as a surprise. He and the board had told Myette a year ago they were not going to continue hosting residents, but rather, wanted to find another approach to a revenue stream for Spring Hill Farm.

Myette said that having a resident there produces $10,000 annually, but the board insisted on producing a better revenue stream.

Buckley said he had suggested farming as a means of producing revenue, which is not currently being done.

A plan, budget, and a non-profit status for the trust have all been created, as requested by the board. However, Chairman Dick Trask said the trustees have tried a number of things and still can’t turn a profit, but Buckley said he believes farming may work. Myette explained that they are trying to arrange logging, but pointed out again that having a resident in the home brings in $10,000.

Myette mentioned again the selectmen’s decision to send the letter without informing the trustees.

Selectman Jack Cannon spoke up and said that Myette and the trustees were told this was going to happen a year ago. He added that no one is being evicted, but just that the lease is not being renewed.

Cannon suggested that the best way to move forward was to do without a resident in the farmhouse, thus avoiding the cost of upkeep and repair to the dwelling.

Myette then added his concerned with the security issues that may come with no one living in the home.

Resident Bob Packard added that if no one is living in the farmhouse, it would either be burned down or inhabited by squatters. He suggested the board consider returning the farm, buildings, and land to the Church family, but then added that if that happened, they would see houses developed there.

Packard admonished the board to work with the trustees.

Myette commented that the trustees have been dealing with and working with Spring Hill Farm for 17 years, while the board has only been involved for a couple of years. He urged the board to work with the trustees to find the way to best support the Spring Hill Farm.