Center Scoop Ice Cream Shop Issues Remain Unresolved

CHESTER – During the Chester Board of Selectmen’s July 13 meeting, Jerome Gesel, the owner of the Center Scoop Ice Cream Shop, was expected to clear up some issues brought to the board’s attention by Building Inspector Myrick Bunker which showed that Gesel and his ice cream shop are not in compliance with town zoning ordinances and regulations.

At the board’s July 6 meeting, Gesel claimed that he had a valid certificate of occupancy for his ice cream shop and didn’t need to go before the Planning Board or get a variance. He said the certificate of occupancy had been provided to him by the previous building inspector. The board asked him to produce his valid permit of occupancy, but he refused. He said he would produce it if the board gave him a letter in exchange that would put the matter to rest.

In response, the board told him that if he has a valid certificate of occupancy, the whole situation would go away. He was asked to come to the next meeting on Thursday, July 13, and provide the town with a copy of the certificate for its records.

Gesel and Bunker were both present at this week’s meeting, and Gesel produced photocopies of a building permit from June of 2007, a temporary certificate of occupancy from May of 2008, and a certificate of occupancy dated August, 2008 and signed by John Gilcreast and Tom Malley, both of whom were employed by the town at that time.

Selectman Jack Cannon, as liaison to the Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), said that according to the Town Council, possession of a certificate of occupancy does not exempt the person from having to apply to the ZBA. Since the ice cream shop is in Zone R1 and according to the Chester ordinance, restaurants are required to have a variance, he will need to apply to the ZBA for that variance.

Gesel objected, saying that information should have been provided to him by the building inspector earlier. Bunker spoke up, saying there are a number of issues at the Center Scoop that need to be addressed. These issues include signage that exceeds the allowed six square feet of space as well as problems with the septic system. The currently approved septic system is meant for a hardware store, two two-bedroom apartments, and a 35-seat restaurant only, and there are three apartments on the property. Half of the leach field is also in the front setback.

Gesel objected to these issues being raised, and Bunker said he would work with Gesel if he would come to the town hall to go over the violations and gets things straightened out. Gesel didn’t commit to doing anything at that time and left.

Following the meeting with Gesel, the board heard from Chester’s Maintenance Supervisor Tony Amato about a new tractor being used to move 45 tons of river stone from behind the multi-purpose room to the town fields. He said it will also be used in the construction of the steps and walkway between the soccer field and basketball courts as well as to aerate and seed the soccer fields this month.

Amato said that County workers had spent time in Chester the previous week spreading mulch at the town hall, the fire department, and the post office, as well as doing some painting at both town hall and the police department. He noted the Stevens Hall chimney project has been completed on time and on budget.

Roofing and safety materials for the salt shed, Wason Pond Barn, and the maintenance garage have been ordered. The cost for the projects was $5,374, and the county workers will do the work in August. At which time, he will rent a scissor lift with stabilizers at a cost of $1,115 for the month. He added that he would need to rent a dump trailer as well, and debris will be taken to the Raymond Transfer Station at the cost of $160 per ton. He told the board the interior of the maintenance garage was cleared out so that the new tractor can be stored inside. His plan is to replace the door and windows and paint the exterior of the garage next week.

Finally, he told the board that a wall is being constructed at the police department to house the new server. The electrician will then run the wiring for the server and that work will be completed. The plan includes painting the wall, installing cove base, molding, and fixing a door.

Amato told the board he would be going out to bid for fuel oil as soon as the 2016-2017 budget is closed. He then asked the board if the housekeeper could use the town’s Crown Vic vehicle that is not used on a regular basis to drive between the buildings where she provides cleaning services to increase her efficiency. After a brief discussion, the board approved his request.