Selectmen Struggle With Security Concerns at Wason Pond Area

CHESTER – The Thursday night, June 22, Board of Selectmen meeting covered a variety of topics, resulting in the resolution of some issues a lack of resolution for others.

Regulation enforcement at Wason Pond was debated as security in the area is currently an issue. The selectmen believe that many of the problems stem from non-residents who use the area. Chairman Dick Trask proposed that since there is now a full time recreation director, a recreation department employee should be appointed as park ranger to act as security. The ranger will also act as a handyman, completing jobs around the pond. He estimated the position would pay about $5,000 a year.



Selectman Cass Buckley objected, saying he preferred the town to do less rather than more at Wason Pond. He suggested that the more attractive the place is made, the more it will attract people from out of town.

Selectman Jack Cannon then said that irregularities that happen there needed to be better controlled, and he questioned how well someone from the recreation department would be able to enforce rules. Trask said the ranger would be able to report to the recreation director, and, if necessary, call the police via a walkie talkie or cell phone. Member Jeremy Owen considered a low-cost way to try and control the situation and encourage the use of Wason Pond.

Buckley then asked if it would be possible for volunteers to take responsibility for enforcing the rules, or at least for calling police when infractions occur. It was suggested that a police detail be hired for Wason Pond and paid for by the Conservation Fund. Trask responded, saying, “When I suggested that at the last Conservation Commission meeting, it went over like a lead balloon.”

Cannon felt a police detail was the most reasonable solution, and the board decided to send a letter to the Conservation Commission asking if they would be willing to fund it.

Following the discussion on security concerns at Wason Pond, Road Agent Michael Oleson addressed the board to say that he had met with code enforcement, fire, and police departments, and all have agreed that Hart Roberts Road should be considered a safety hazard.

There is danger of the town losing a truck, cruiser, or a plow on that roadway during the winter months. At this meeting, Oleson requested the $42,275 it will cost to make the roadway safe.

Buckley continued his push for holding the homeowner accountable who cut trees and put the sprinkler in the town’s right-of-way. He wishes for this individual to help pay to fix the roadway. Cannon wanted the money encumbered, saying it isn’t right to kick the can down the road on this, but he agreed the town should try and recover anything it can in terms of the cost. The board voted three to two not to encumber the money, with Trask, Buckely, and Steve D’Angelo voting against it.

Other encumbrances approved were:

$10,000 for LED Lighting

$3,5000 to replace Boston System Computers for the transition to Block Five for the town’s IT services, as well as an additional $2,000 for software supporting the 360 Microsoft Office system used by the town.

$5,000 to assess revaluation

$3,084.75 for police department holsters

$5,638 for fire department gas and CO meters

$3,700 to fix the fire department quint

The board then voted to encumber all of the foregoing, but in terms of importance, to complete the projects from the bottom of the list up. They also wish to make sure there will be sufficient funds left in the budget to cover all of the foregoing encumbrances.

Following, there was a discussion with Oleson over whether or not to purchase a new chipper. Trask had previously found a couple of used ones for sale, but Oleson pointed out they wouldn’t be worth the money, as they were either the wrong size or in need of additional parts. He said it would be smarter to buy a properly equipped chipper of the correct size. The board then asked Oleson to obtain quotes on an adequate chipper and get back to them. They plan to pay for the chipper using impact fees, but Buckley pushed to postpone the purchase and leave it in the capital improvement plan. However, he did agree that Oleson should obtain quotes.

Oleson explained that he has a $250,000 road budget, but no idea of which roads will be fixed. The engineering study, which the board earlier approved to determine the needs of the town’s roads, has not yet returned, and in the meantime, nothing is being done. It is late to get any contracts for work since other towns are already working on their roads. Cannon asked why Oleson wasn’t the one working as part of the engineering study effort rather than Planning Coordinator Andrew Hadick. The board agreed that the study should be finished, and the board wants Oleson involved with the project as well, since he has knowledge about the roads.

The board then transition into a discussion about its summer meeting schedule. Buckley stated that if there is a quorum, the board should meet, rather than have cancelations or not meet. The board decided in the end to continue its regular schedule of meetings through the summer, meeting the first, second, fourth, and fifth Thursdays of the month.

In Other Business: