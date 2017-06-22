Sandown Selectmen Struggle with Boats, Beach Access

SANDOWN – The majority of the Monday night, June 19, Board of Selectmen’s meeting was devoted to discussing and trying to navigate through issues regarding the town-owned beach access at Pillsbury Road.

Back in February, Sandown Police Chief Joe Gordon came before the board and explained plans to shut off the Pillsbury Road beach area access, which is used for boat launching and vehicle parking despite sineage that prohibits these acts.

Gordon said the plan was to build posts and use fire department chains and police department locks to close off the property access to vehicles and boat launchers.

There has been a long history of changing this area’s regulations, but Town Administrator Lynn Blaisdell confirmed with the Town Attorney that the property is town-owned, so they have the right to impose reasonable regulation for use of it.

In May, Heidi and Jeff Chaput came before the Selectmen to ask the board to review again the Pillsbury Road access to the lake. They have deeded rights to access the beach and to launch a boat if they so chose. The Chaputs said there is currently no lock, and to remove the chain, nuts and bolts would also need to be removed. The board took the issue under advisement, saying the plan would be to get a padlock and distribute keys to those who have a deeded right to access the beach, and at the time, agreed to take up the issue again at the June 19 meeting.

A number of residents living in the area of the beach wished to be heard during this meeting. Several with deeded rights of access complained about the behavior of people using the beach. Several without deeded rights admitted to using the beach, and one man admitted to launching his boat. His argument was that he hasn’t been able to find another location to get his boat out of the water, but the board assured him they would work with him and find a solution. Others said they use the beach to swim but are not interested in launching boats.

Chief Gordon asked that the board make a decision as to how access would be regulated. Board Chair Jonathan Goldman noted that it might not be possible since whatever this board decides now can be changed at next year’s town meeting or by a future board.

In 2010, an ordinance was put in place, stating that there is no boat launching, mooring, or parking at the Pillsbury Road Access to Angle Pond and that access is limited to Sandown residents and their guests. However, the Town Attorney confirmed in a notice to the board that those with deeded rights to launch boats cannot be stopped from doing so by the town, even though the town owns the property. However, reasonable regulation could be applied.

After a great deal of discussion amongst the residents and the board, the board decided to amend the existing ordinance to read: “There will be no boat launching or mooring from or parking on Map 25, Lot 21-1-51A Pillsbury Road. Boat Launching will not be allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those residents with deeded access may obtain a key to the gate at the Selectmen’s Office by providing proof of deeded rights. Those living directly on the lake who can prove a hardship can get permission for a permit from the Selectmen’s Office approved by the Board of Selectmen to launch a boat. Access to said lot is limited to Sandown residents and their guests, and boat launching is for those with deeded access rights only. Violations of this will be subject to a $50 fee.”

This will allow neighborhood residents without deeded access to continue to use the beach for swimming, but only those with deeded rights can launch a boat before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m. with the exception of those lakeside residents who are approved a permit from the Selectmen for a boat launch.

The board also said they would hold a workshop in the future to come up with a better policy that will work for the residents, both those with deeded access and those without, and allow the police department to have a consistent regulation policy for enforcement.