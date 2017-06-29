Sandown Selectmen Contemplate Employee Salary Adjustments

SANDOWN – On Monday night, June 26, the Sandown Board of Selectmen looked at the results of the pay and benefit study done for the town by Donald Tyler, Jr. of Human Resource Partners, LLC.

The purpose of the study and the selectmen’s meeting was to try and determine the overall competitiveness of the town’s pay structure and what would be required to bring all salaries to an average level. It would provide information and data on employee salary levels compared to other neighboring communities of similar size.



The board met with and voted to hire Tyler back in December of 2016 to do a salary survey for town employees designed to find out exactly where Sandown is in respect to the salaries it pays. Tyler’s company, located in Harpswell, Maine, is a management consulting firm providing a full range of human resource services.

The study looked at the pay structures for similar Sandown positions in nine comparable towns, including Auburn, Raymond, Chester, Hampstead, Fremont, Danville, Plaistow, Stratham, and, Brentwood. It provided percentage differences in pay for town employees and determined which salaries in Sandown need to be adjusted and by how much.

Town Administrator Lynne Blaisdell and Financial Director Cheryl Eastman worked with the data the study provided as well as Sandown information to create a matrix for Sandown employees. It had 17 labor grades with 10 percent between each and 20 steps per labor grade. Each step had a two percent increase. They then placed Sandown employees on the proposed wage matrix as of 2018 after the salaries were adjusted. This assumed that $70,566.93, the cost of bringing the Sandown salaries up to the average level, was used.

Chairman Jonathan Goldman said the board has struggled with salary increases for years. Because they haven’t been delivered, the town is now behind in terms of paying some employees their appropriate salaries. Previous boards sought to save taxpayers money by not granting salary increases, but now, the gap is widening at some positions. In Goldman’s opinion, this needs to be corrected this year and easily could be with a 3.5 million-dollar budget.

“Our starting step should be at 100 percent of the average pay for a specific position,” he said. “I want to get all jobs (non-union) to 100 percent, or perhaps even 102 percent of average of where they belong by using a lump sum to get people where they should be, and then consider raises for the next year, 2019.”

However, not all board members were not in agreement on how to move forward. Selectman Steve Brown, like Goldman, said he thought the best way to go would be to do it all at once and increase the budget to get it done.

Selectman Bruce Cleveland, however, wanted more information before making any decisions and for the number of matrix steps to be reduced. He wasn’t comfortable that the data was as accurate as it needed to be for the board to convince the Budget Committee and the taxpayers to undertake this adjustment.

Selectwoman Cindy Buco wanted more information specifically on job descriptions to ensure that the board is comparing apples to apples. She wanted accurate information in order to justify asking for the amount required to raise the salaries.

Brown went on to caution that there are distinct time constraints. He didn’t want to get mired down in more information and research and run out of time. Goldman agreed and said that it is his intention to make a motion to see the salaries brought up to average by a lump sum payment before the first of August.

The board settled on obtaining and looking at additional information on the top five positions that need salary adjustment. They determined that they would meet at 6 p.m. at the board’s July 10 meeting to discuss this issue for an hour. At 7 p.m., the meeting will return to regular agenda.

The work done by Blaisdell and Eastman, using the report data and their own town information, determined the 21 positions in Sandown and what was need to bring them to an average pay level if an adjustment is needed. To accommodate those wanting additional information before making a decision, the board decided to look at the top five positions in Sandown that are most underpaid and how much it would cost to bring their salaries up to the average level.

Town Administrator: $17,698.90 increase

Town Clerk/Tax Collector: $2,788.40 increase

Finance Director: $12,916.80 increase

Selectmen’s Office Assistant: $1,955.20 increase

Recreation Director: $5,574.40 increase

Blaisdell cautioned the board that tons of information isn’t always the best way to go, pointing out that Police Chief Joe Gordon got his department pay raises last year with a straightforward report, showing where Sandown officers were compared to the others in the country. “Get the facts, but don’t keep reaching for more and more information,” she advised the board members.

Goldman agreed, but ended the conversation by saying, “We have got to catch up on the salary issue or we are going to lose people.”