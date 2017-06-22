Hampstead School Board Approves and Withdraws Administration Nominations

HAMPSTEAD – The Tuesday, June 13 Hampstead School Board meeting began with a pleasant surprise, as the Hampstead Middle School jazz chorus, under the direction of HMS chorus and music teacher Kevin Fisher, sang the National Anthem.

Then, getting down to business, Chairwoman Karen Yasenka announced that after a private conversation, the board had approved the recommendation of Hampstead School District Assistant Superintendent Roxanne Wilson to hire Deanna Poulin as Hampstead Central School’s new assistant principal. Poulin is currently the principal of Windham’s Golden Brook School, which offers kindergarten through second grade. She will be filling Jennifer Marino’s position, who recently accepted a principal’s position in Sandown at the Timberlane Learning Center.

Wilson simultaneously announced that she was withdrawing the existing nomination of Gary Paradis for the Hampstead School District Facilities Director’s position. Paradis had been nominated after the retirement of the current Facilities Director, Michael Hall.

Three other hires nominated by Wilson were also approved by the Hampstead School Board during this meeting. Michelle Carberry was hired as a third grade teacher at HCS, Theresa Marescia as a special education teacher at HCS focusing on learning disabilities, and Julie Neilson as the new nurse at HMS, following the retirement of Caroline Megan.

At the May 23 board meeting, the board privately voted to develop a plan to eliminate the use of portable classrooms by fourth graders in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Tuesday evening, HCS Principal Dillard Collins, provided the board with his official plan to bring fourth-graders into the main building as well as the various occupational therapy services. Music and ventures classes will continue to be held in the trailers for the present time.

Yasenka then mentioned that the Hampstead Construction Committee, which consists of Yasenka, Wilson, Collins, Superintendent Earl Metzler, SAU 55 Business Manager Geoffrey Dowd, Jason Cipriano, and Geno Baroni, had met and developed the requests for proposal, which were sent to eight architectural firms. The committee is hoping for a decision by June 30.

The board then went on to approve the tuition rates for the 2017-2018 school year.

The rates will be:

• Kindergarten: $9,500

• Elementary: $19,000

• Middle School: $18,200

• Special Education: $37,200

Dowd explained that the HMS rate is higher last year because enrollment has declined slightly.

In honor of Pinkerton Academy’s June 12 commencement, the board awarded $500 scholarships to Hampstead graduates Emma Bennett, who will attend Worcester Polytechnic University in the fall, and Derek Goulet, who plans to attend the University of Connecticut. The school board also recognized graduate Maria Soraghan, who was the Pinkerton Academy student member of the Hampstead School Board.

To close the meeting, Cipriano thanked the Hampstead Cable Committee for stepping up and replacing the cameras in the HMS cafeteria, along with a new mixer board and control panel.