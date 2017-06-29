Conservation Commission Moves Forward in Colette’s Grove Buy

HAMPSTEAD – On Wednesday, June 22, the Hampstead Conservation Commission received a suggestion from Chairman Tim Lovell about purchasing a piece of property which abuts town-owned conservation land.

Land-owner Joan Emmert began by announcing to Lovell that she is willing to sell the additional land to the commission at the town appraised price of $119,354.

The commission had previously completed the purchase of a 17.271-acre parcel off Colette’s Grove from Emmert in 2014 for $65,500. That piece of property abuts other land purchased previously as conservation land. The present 11-acre property she is interested in selling to the commission abuts this property and would create a continuous stretch of conservation land.



The commission questioned whether this purchase would drain the Conservation Commission Trust Account, which currently has $168,940 in it. The fund receives money from the Land Use Tax when residents remove their properties from that program and put them up for development. The commission then uses the funds to purchase conservation land.

The commission estimates that this purchase will reduce the fund to around $49,000. It is also anticipated that the Land Use Tax will receive about $35,000 in income in the coming months, which would return the fund balance to roughly $84,000. After a brief discussion, the commission members authorized Lovell to move forward with the possible purchase of Emmert’s land. There aren’t many pieces of property available for purchase at the present time, so the commission felt that the fund could handle the purchase of a smaller piece of land.

The next step is for Lovell to go before the Board of Selectmen at their Monday night, June 26, meeting, asking for their approval for the commission to move forward with the purchase.

The commission then learned from member Brent Ebner about a serious bicycling accident in the Plaistow Conservation area which abuts Hampstead and Atkinson conservation areas. The young rider, a Plaistow police officer who remained unnamed, suffered a serious leg injury but was able to get himself down the trail on foot using a tourniquet. Meanwhile, he got in touch with dispatch to let them know where he was so that he could be rescued. Because the police and first responders were unfamiliar with the conservation area and trails, they were forced to go much further into the conservation area and carry the man for over a mile.

Ebner told the commission members that as the result of the accident as well as increased use of all the conservation areas and trails, the fire chiefs of Plaistow, Hampstead, and Atkinson will meet with Conservation Commission members to share maps and information regarding the conservation area trail systems. First responders will also go into the areas to familiarize themselves with the trails so as to be better equipped during rescues.

He then asked whether the Hampstead Conservation Commission would support better marking of their trails. Numbering intersections and color coding trails consistently throughout the three conservation areas would allow for clearer locations and easier rescues of injured individuals. It was noted that instances of people being lost will occur more often as the usage of the trails increases. Lovell said the commission would cooperate and for Ebner to bring the decisions and requirements from the fire chiefs’ meeting to the commission for consideration. He also said if Ebner wanted to start color coding the Hampstead trails, the commission would support that.

The commission then heard from engineer Paul Ostrowski about the proposed plan for an additional field to be constructed at Phan Zone located off Route 111 in Hampstead. Originally, the plan called for two new fields but has since been reduced to only one.

The 370 x 210-foot field will be made of artificial turf specially designed to send water draining down from the field through a pipe beneath it and into a biocell. In addition, there will be a perimeter drain system around the field to channel surface drainage to the biocell. Ostrowski said there would be no wetlands permit required due to the special drainage and water recharge design.

The Conservation Commission expressed concern with the field being built next to Hampstead Conservation Land, which contains a large amount of wetlands and is next to Hog Hill Pond.

Lovell asked that Ostrowski confirm that the field will not be used during the winter as well as for the design to be tweaked so as to not interfere with the conservation trail. Ostrowski explained that there are no plans for winter use, but he would look into altering the design away from the trail.

Lovell also asked Ostrowski to see if the design could be altered slightly to send the drainage away from Hog Hill Pond, and Ostrowski said that that could be done as well.

Commission member David Treat inquired about the proposed 25-car parking lot that would be part of the field’s overall construction plan. He wondered if permeable materials were to be used but was told that it would be normal parking lot pavement as others are too expensive, especially for such a small lot.

Lovell said the commission would make their recommendations and comments available to the Phan Zone and to Ostrowski once it receives answers to the questions and concerns they’ve raised.

Lastly, the commission spent time discussing and doing an update of the 2008 report and ranking of Hampstead properties that would be available and of interest to the commission as conservation parcels.