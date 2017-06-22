Chester Academy Bids Farewell to Eight Graders

CHESTER – The Chester Academy eighth-graders graduated on Saturday morning, June 17, as they prepare to head off to Pinkerton Academy in the fall.

At the ceremony, principal Leslie Leahy welcomed the guests before introducing Royal Richardson, Chairman of the Chester School Board, to announce the recipient of the 2017 Chester School Board Scholarship, which is presented every year to a Pinkerton Academy graduating senior from Chester.

“The Chester School Board is pleased to announce that the Chester School Board Scholarship recipient for highest-ranking Chester student in the 2017 Pinkerton Academy senior class is Mr. Hayden Stinson,” Richardson said. “We wish him continued success and all the best in the coming years, and hope that he fondly recalls us when he rules the world.”

Then, guest speaker Peter Morgan, who has been a paraprofessional educator for the last three years as a member of the Chester Educational Support Professionals Association, gave some words of wisdom to students.

“I’ve talked to you about beginnings and endings,” Morgan said. “Here’s my advice as you head off. Remember, my advice is free and worth everything you paid for it. Enjoy your ending and your departure from Chester Academy, but reflect, rethink, and ruminate about your time here. Enjoy and take advantage of the opportunities in your new beginning as young adults. May there be many more successful beginnings and endings for you in your own Wheels of Time.”

Superintendent of SAU 82 Darrell Lockwood then addressed the audience and students to express his appreciation for Leahy’s 10 years of service as the principal of Chester Academy. She will be retiring at the end of the year, and assistant principal Karen Lacroix will assume the principal’s role on July 1.

While handing out the certificates of promotion, Joanna Dumont, the eighth-grade social studies teacher, paused the ceremony in order to allow Chester’s Emma Jasper to accept a certificate for her brother, Calvin Jasper, who was unable to attend as he is recovering from a recent accident.

After all of the certificates had been handed out and all of the eighth-graders had graduated, Leahy said of the group, “I have had the joy of watching this eighth-grade class grow and mature since they were in first grade, and some of them since kindergarten. They are talented, funny, creative, and thoughtful. In general, they are good problem-solvers and resilient. They will do very well at Pinkerton.”