Lawyers in Green vs. Metzler and SAU Case Go Before Judge

SANDOWN – Sandown resident and member of the Timberlane Regional School District (TRSD) Board and the SAU 55 Board, Donna Green, has sued SAU 55 Superintendent Earl Metzler, TRSD Board Chair Peter Bealo and SAU 55 Business Manager George Stokinger in an attempt to force them to provide her with a Default Budget breakdown, much like the Operating Budget is provided to voters.

And according to SAU 55, this document doesn’t exist.

A hearing on the lawsuit filed was held on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, in Rockingham Country Superior Court with Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman presiding.

Both sides had the opportunity to present their case, although the SAU 55 Attorney, James O’Shaughnessy, of Drummomd-Woodsum, had filed a Motion to Dismiss the week before.

Both he and Green’s attorney, Richard Lehmann presented their arguments to the judge.

Green contends she has repeatedly requested a detailed line item default budget to review and has been refused, this refusal led to her decision to file the Jan. 3, lawsuit.

The purpose of asking for a more detailed default budget is to allow her to determine why the Default Budget is higher than the Operating Budget, something that has occurred over the last two budget cycles and is happening again this year.

Currently, the proposed operating budget is $71,528,092 and the default budget is $71,559,011, which is $30,919 higher than the proposed operating budget.

If voters turn down the operating budget the default budget, which according to the law is the previous year’s budget with adjustments and one-time expenses removed, would automatically go into effect.

Lehmann pointed out that Green resorted to the lawsuit to try and get the detailed budget prior to the Feb. 9, Deliberative Session. This way, if there are any inaccuracies found, she can alert the tax payers to this.

O’Shaughnessy argued that “Green is entitled to the information she requested but the form requested doesn’t exist.” He said, “She didn’t ask for the underlying data but rather requested a specific form of the default budget that the SAU doesn’t have.”

He went on to say that the law doesn’t require the default budget to be developed in the form Green has requested.

O’Shaughnessy also made the statement to Judge Schulman saying that “Green’s suit without any legal basis or standing and suggested it was politically motivated.”

Judge Schulman commented that Green has the right to look at the data and full disclosure of the information. He said he thought the rights and responsibilities of a school board member were similar to that of a trustee or board member of a company.

O’Shaughnessy questioned whether the court and a decision by a judge was the appropriate venue for a decision on this issue.

After hearing from both attorneys and asking a number of questions, Judge Schulman took the case under advisement, indicating he understood the urgency of a decision from Green’s standpoint.

After the court hearing ended, O’Shaughnessy said, “The case has to do with the degree to which the School Administration has to go to show its work, adding he thought the Judge was “thoughtful.”

Lehmann commented that his client has been bullied, intimidated and denied access to basic information regarding how the school district is run and called the claim made by O’Shaughnessy that the lawsuit is a political stunt “absurd.” Lehmann described the suit as, “A good faith attempt to find out important information about where the taxpayers’ money is going.”

Green said, “You never know what a judge will do in the contemplative hours before a decision, but I feel encouraged. For one thing, the judge did not dismiss the case immediately as he almost certainly would have had he viewed it to be frivolous. He also seemed to take seriously our contention that elected officials do have greater rights with respect to public information than the limited reach of the Right to Know law. As for the default budget itself, and what level of detail should be provided to me, that part I felt could have used a little more time. Overall, we had a fair hearing with a very insightful judge and a great lawyer on my side, so now we have to wait.”

Metzler didn’t respond to a request for a comment.