Chester Selectmen Continue to Review Town Budgets

CHESTER – The Chester Board of Selectmen continued its review of the proposed department budgets on Thursday evening, Jan. 19.

Before starting with the first budget, Selectmen affirmed that the Chester Police Chief, Aaron Berube, had been acting appropriately in dealing with the Department of Labor inspector and that the board was comfortable with him taking on this role.

However, Chair Stephen Landau noted that he thought the Department of Labor should contact the Selectmen directly over what they want the Town of Chester to do about the deficiencies the inspector identified at Chester Town Hall.

The board then moved onto their review of the town budget.

Chester Fire Chief Greg Bolduc, defending his first budget, said the department would soon be negotiating an ambulance contract but in the meantime he had cut the transfer line. He said the dispatch is a five-year contract and is in its second year so nothing can be done there. The board had no questions on the ambulance budget.

Bolduc went on to tell selectmen that he had to retire 26 bottles for the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs because they were out of certification. The equipment vendor has loaned the department enough bottles so they have the required number for the department personnel. He indicated he wants to go for a grant for the SCBA bottles and packs that need to be replaced.

The longest discussion on the fire department’s budget requests concerned the equipment line item that Bolduc informed the board has enough funds to cover the cost of testing needed to be done to department equipment but that there is no extra in that line to cover replacement or repair if testing results in such a need. A long discussion ensued with the final suggestion of changing the equipment line to testing and adding a new line for equipment and funding it with $3,000 or $4,000.

Board member Cass Buckley was opposed to this saying he opposed funding something that only might happen while Landau felt having funds available for repair or replacement of fire department equipment was a necessity. The argument never came to a vote on adding the second line despite the board apparently being in favor of this with the exception of Buckley, but the board agree to change the equipment line to test line.

The board had no questions for the Forest Fire line or Emergency Management.

The budgets brought forward from the Budget Committee and Treasurer also drew no questions from the board.

Bolduc returned later in the meeting to tell the board there was a full-time town employee who is a certified firefighter and who would like to join the fire department but he wanted to discuss overtime issues with the board before making any decision.

Bolduc said this employee would provide a much-needed third firefighter available during the daytime hours when volunteers are hard to find to respond to daytime calls. This was a important reason to try and figure out whether it could be worked out if the employee would respond to a call after having reached his maximum hours.

To which the board decided to go into non-public session to discuss this, and stated that there would be no decision forthcoming.