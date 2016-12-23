Selectmen Struggle Over Capital Improvement Plan

CHESTER – The Chester Board of Selectmen struggled over the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), engaging in a sometimes testy discussion of individual department CIP submissions, but unable to reach any final decision on what the board thought ought to be spent this year with respect to the plan.

Selectmen Cass Buckley tried to keep the focus on deciding how much the board thought should be spent on the CIP but the discussion kept slipping away into specific details of what different departments wanted according to their submissions, with different selectmen commenting on whether they thought this request or that request had merit or not. Selectman Dick Trask and Chair Stephen Landau spent a lot of time trying to decide if money put into the CIP fund or the same amount of money put into the Unexpended Fund would be subject to inflation. They also discussed how much should be put into the CIP Fund and whether some money from the Unexpended Fund should be used either to buy the fire department’s tanker or to replenish the CIP.In the end Landau said he didn’t think the board was going to come up with a CIP number they thought should be spent during the meeting and suggested the members think about it and revisit this at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting next week. The other board members agreed.

The selectmen heard from Trask that the IT Committee had received bids from several vendors who had submitted applications to do the Town’s computer system study. Buckley raised the objection that these vendors would use the results of the study in their own favor. Trask felt when you wanted a car repaired you went to mechanic so when you wanted a computer diagnostic study done you went to a computer company. Landau suggested checking with the University of New Hampshire for their advice on what firm or vendor to use and possibly even UNH might be able to do it. After a brief discussion and despite Trask not agreeing this was the best way to go, the board decided to have Landau contact UNH and see what he could find out and they would revisit this issue at a future meeting.

The Chester Fire Department had requested an additional license for their data software system that currently is only available on one computer and the need for greater access requires an additional license. Only being able to utilize the one computer means there is often a line of fire personnel waiting to access the specialized data system and this leads to inefficiencies of time and effort. Fire Chief Greg Bolduc indicated this would be resolved by having an additional license for another computer. The board discussed this briefly and voted unanimously to approve Bolduc going ahead and procuring the additional license even if he had to over spend the budget. The board said the money for this could be found.

Conservation Commission Chair Chuck Myette came before the board with three topics he wanted to discuss and get approval for action. The first was asking the board’s approval for Dick Lewis to move ahead with some logging to remove infected Hemlock and Beech trees in several specific town-owned lots. He said the logging effort would help reduce the infections from spreading and would produce some lumber for the town to use and the branches etc. would be chipped and removed to a mass burn facility. The board approved this.

His second request was to be allowed to do recreational trail mapping in Chester. He said Aaron Hume, who had just been appointed as an alternate to the Planning Board and who wants to become a member of the Conservation Commission, is willing to do the trail mapping and Myette wanted approval of the board to pay him as a part time employee from Conservation Commission funds for his work. The board approved this.

Finally, Myette said he had a Chester resident, Brian Sullivan, who is a Maine college student studying Wildlife Management who had provided Myette with a proposal to manage and control beavers in several specific locations. There are a couple of areas where beavers are a problem and Sullivan’s proposal is to initiate management and control of the beavers in those areas.

Buckley raised the concerned with approving this without a third party expert reviewing Sullivan’s proposal and assuring the board that the proposed management and control plan is valid and feasible. Myette agreed to get either the NH Fish and Game to review the proposal or UNH Extension and have that review brought to the board.