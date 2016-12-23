School Board Moves Forward on Renovation, Construction Project

HAMPSTEAD – The cost of the proposed Hampstead Central School Renovation and Construction project trended north after the company hired by the Hampstead School Board gave the board its findings after reviewing the proposed BreadLoaf figures.

Trident Project Management Company owner, Gino Baroni was asked by the School Board two weeks ago to look at the BreadLoaf Corporation’s proposed Central School Renovation and Construction project schedule and budget to determine whether these are accurate and feasible figures. The board hesitated over the increase in the overall project recommended but agreed since all the additions were based on protecting the district against possible risks.

Baroni described the BreadLoaf design and construction schedule as “very tight” and basically with no room for errors. He said, “In summary, a very tight schedule that will need to be fully understood and agreed to by all parties, and then closely monitored.”

However, he told the board the BreadLoaf design and construction schedule is valid. At the same time he expressed several concerns with regard to the proposed overall budget whose cost was set at $4,310,787. He indicated that while the value appears to be in line with historic costs of a blended square foot dollar costs for renovation and construction projects, he had real concerns with the fact that BreadLoaf proposed to have this delivered under a Lump Sum basis. He recommended that rather than agreeing to a Lump Sum delivery method the School Board should go forward under a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) arrangement.

In addition, Baroni had real concerns with some of the items under the owner costs that were set by BreadLoaf at $399,219. He went through the entire list and pinpointed where he felt insufficient funds had been allocated to cover the risk the school district faced. To that end he added, $6,000 to Independent Testing and Inspection; he added $2,520 to Geotechnical Engineering; he added $45,0000 for Payment and Performance Bonds; For Utility Changes and Fees he added $25,000; For Owner Contingency he added $109,461; For Owner’s Project Manager he added $99,750, the fee for Trident to act as the Owner’s project Manager, which he said was based on the existing selection of the Design-Build delivery process and BreadLoaf continuing and performing same.

Baroni summarized his additions saying, “The recommended added value for the Owner Costs is $287,731. If we proceed with the values stated above, the revised Total Other/Owner Costs budget would be increased from $399,219 to $686,950. The total project estimated cost would therefore be a recommended value of $5,160,000.”

This recommendation calculates out to having the HCS Renovation and Construction Project increase by $849,213.

Baroni was adamant that the Design and Pre-Construction agreement that was executed back in June of 2013 is not adequate to protect the District and he recommended that “An Owner-Design Builder Agreement be negotiated and executed before the Town Vote in March with a proviso that states proceeding with the project is subject to a Positive Town vote, funding source and a written Notice-to-Proceed issued by the District as well as other terms and conditions.”

He reiterated that for the actual final design, contract administration, construction and closeout phases of the Project that the Owner-Design Builder Agreement be executed under a Guaranteed Maximum Price value agreement.

“The benefit of this type of agreement is that it is an ‘open book’ arrangement allowing the District to see all data from procurement to delivery and requisitioning, to final closeout as well as allowing any savings under the GMP value to be returned to the District,” he stated. Under the Lump Sum agreement any savings would revert to the contractor.

Board Chair Jason Cipriano asked the board members to make a decision on the recommendations Baroni had provided; Namely the increased bottom line of the overall project going from $4,310,787 up to a not to exceed figure of $5,160,000 which included the various areas of Owner Cost protections that Baroni had identified and the fee for his company providing the set of third party eyes on the project from start to finish. Cipriano said the SAU needs to have the board’s decision so it can proceed with the legal and bonding source processes in time for the Public Hearing.

The board discussed the recommendations and the figures and voted unanimously to accept Baroni’s recommendations and authorize the Superintendent to meet with BreadLoaf and Baroni to draw up a new Guaranteed Maximum contract with the not to exceed amount of $5,160,000 for the project.