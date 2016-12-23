Sandown Selectmen Approve Police Department Budget

SANDOWN – The Sandown Board of Selectmen met with Financial Director Cheryl Eastman and unanimously approved making her position a full time salaried 40-hour a week position effective Jan, 1, 2017. The board also approved the Police Department budget after an in-depth discussion with Chief of Police Joe Gordon and Eastman.

The selectmen approved the Benefits budget of $552,654, a 17.54 percent increase over last year’s $470,191. Eastman pointed out the drivers here are Health Insurance Benefit costs and increases in the NH Retirement for the police department.

She and Gordon went over the final Sandown Police Department budget that has a bottom line of $696,586, a 14.33 percent increase over last year’s $609,285. Eastman and Gordon pointed to the changes in the budget.

Payroll was increased from $467,944 to $519,106, an increase of 16.75 percent. Overtime was increased slightly rising to $33,125, an increase of 14.64 percent. Grievance Pay was reduced from $350 to $249, a decrease of 18.09 percent and Incremental Sick Day was decreased to $3,927 from $6,360 or a decrease of 36.27 percent. The Educational Incentive line was reduced from $8,343 to $5,877, a reduction of 29.18 percent.

The board voted to approve the proposed Police Budget with the salary increases with the exception of Selectman Jonathan Goldman who voted against then proposed a motion to remove the police department proposed raises and return that line to $467,944. The motion died for lack of a second.

Gordon and the board discussed the approach to acquiring the cruisers Gordon wants. The plan at present is to pay for one out of the current surplus in this year’s budget and then pay to lease the second out of the Police Detail Fund in 2017. There is still discussion on this going forward.

The board heard from Paul Godin, Sandown Senior Affairs Transportation Program director. The Sandown Senior Affairs Transportation Program (SSATP) provides a safe, friendly, free of charge ride to residents age 55 years and older and disabled residents, who otherwise would be unable to readily get to their necessary appointments. The services the volunteers provide include transportation to and from doctor and dentist appointments, medical treatments such as dialysis, trips to the pharmacy, library, nursing homes, grocery shopping and food pantry. We help elderly and disabled community members maintain their independence in their homes and in the community by providing rides free of charge. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm by contacting the Sandown Police Dispatch at 603-887-0216.

Godin said up to November 20th there had been 274 trips provided that included 137 transports covering 5,773 miles so he estimates by year’s end there will have been 150 transports covering 6,000 miles. He indicated this is a little less than last year but there is a shortage of drivers which makes it necessary to curtail the number of trips provided.

“The program needs volunteer drivers,” Godin said. “This service is important and used by townspeople and supported by the townspeople.”

Last year the organization asked for and received $5,000 gas credit card from the townspeople to support this vital service. Godin said given this year’s tax rate increase and everything else his organization decided to ask for only half that amount this year so were requesting a Warrant Article in the amount of $2,500 for a gas card to be able to compensate his drivers for fuel.

With very little discussion the selectmen unanimously supported Godin’s request.